BRIEF-Adapthealth Corp Expands Presence In The Southeast And Southwest United States Acquires Texas-Based Healthline And Closes Previously Announced Acquisition Of Advanced Home Care’s HME Business

March 3 (Reuters) - Adapthealth Corp:

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP. EXPANDS PRESENCE IN THE SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST UNITED STATES ACQUIRES TEXAS-BASED HEALTHLINE AND CLOSES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ADVANCED HOME CARE’S HME BUSINESS

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - HAS ACQUIRED HEALTHLINE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT, INC

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - CLOSED ACQUISITION OF ADVANCED HOME CARE’S HOME MEDICAL EQUIPMENT BUSINESS

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - INCLUDING ADDITION OF HEALTHLINE, UPDATING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR 2020

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - EXPECT NET REVENUE FOR 2020 BETWEEN $790 - $808 MILLION

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - EXPECT FOR 2020 EBITDA OF $160 - $164 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS PATIENT EQUIPMENT OF $98 - $101 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: