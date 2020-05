May 29 (Reuters) - Adapthealth Corp:

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - BASE PURCHASE PRICE FOR SOLARA ACQUISITION IS $425 MILLION

* ADAPTHEALTH - BASE PURCHASE PRICE CONSISTS OF COMBINATION OF CASH & 3.9 MILLION OF CLASS A COMMON SHARES OF CO VALUED AT $16 Source text: (bit.ly/2zIA0VN) Further company coverage: