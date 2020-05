BRIEF-Adapthealth Expands Into Diabetes Segment With Accretive Acquisition Of Leading Distributor Solara Medical Supplies

May 26 (Reuters) - Adapthealth Corp:

* ADAPTHEALTH EXPANDS INTO DIABETES SEGMENT WITH ACCRETIVE ACQUISITION OF LEADING DISTRIBUTOR SOLARA MEDICAL SUPPLIES

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH DEBT AND NEWLY-ISSUED EQUITY

* ADAPTHEALTH - COMMITTED FINANCING FROM LENDER GROUP FOR INCREMENTAL $240 MILLION ADD-ON TO ITS EXISTING FACILITY

* ADAPTHEALTH - GOT COMMITMENTS FOR EQUITY INVESTMENTS OF $190 MILLION FROM ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - DEAL FINANCIALLY ACCRETIVE TO GROWTH, EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW