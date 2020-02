Feb 25 (Reuters) - Adapthealth Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $149.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $142.3 MILLION

* ADAPTHEALTH HAS INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* ADAPTHEALTH NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE NET REVENUE OF $765 MILLION TO $782 MILLION FOR 2020

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $155 MILLION TO $158 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS PATIENT EQUIPMENT CAPEX OF $95 MILLION TO $97 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: