BRIEF-Adapthealth Reports Q1 Revenue Of $191.4 Million

May 5 (Reuters) - Adapthealth Corp:

* . ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $191.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $177.4 MILLION

* ADAPTHEALTH - EXPERIENCED SOME REDUCED DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS RELATED TO ELECTIVE MEDICAL SERVICES, SUCH AS CPAP NEW STARTS, ORTHOTICS DUE TO COVID-19

* ADAPTHEALTH - EXPERIENCING INCREASED PATIENT DEMAND FOR RESPIRATORY EQUIPMENT, INCLUDING VENTILATORS AND OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS

* ADAPTHEALTH - BENEFITING FROM GUIDANCE FROM CMS WHICH HAS EXPANDED USE OF TELEHEALTH, RELAXED CERTAIN DOCUMENTATION REQUIREMENTS RELATED TO SERVICES

* ADAPTHEALTH - AFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OF NET REVENUE BETWEEN $790 MILLION TO $808 MILLION