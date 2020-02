BRIEF-Adapthealth Says 2020 Outlook Reflects Acquisitions Of Advanced And Pcs

Feb 25 (Reuters) - ADAPTHEALTH :

* ADAPTHEALTH 2020 OUTLOOK REFLECTS ACQUISITIONS OF ADVANCED AND PCS

* ADAPTHEALTH 2020 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES ANTICIPATED FIRST YEAR PCS OPERATING LOSSES AS WELL AS SEVERANCE & RESTRUCTURING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH PCS DEAL

* ADAPTHEALTH CURRENTLY PURSUING PIPELINE OF ACQUISITION CANDIDATES AND EXPECTS TO ACQUIRE AN INCREMENTAL $100 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE DURING 2020

* ADAPTHEALTH BELIEVES IT CAN LEVERAGE EXISTING RE-SUPPLY PLATFORM TO DRIVE REORDERS AT PCS.

* ADAPTHEALTH - PCS IS EXPECTED TO BREAKEVEN DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020