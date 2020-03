March 23 (Reuters) - AdaptHealth Corp:

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - PRIMARY OFFERING OF 9.6 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK ISSUABLE UPON EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* ADAPTHEALTH CORP - SECONDARY OFFERING OF 75.1 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK AND 4.3 MILLION WARRANTS TO PURCHASE CLASS A COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/3acTY8h) Further company coverage: