Feb 18 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC:

* ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF GAVIN WOOD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - MICHAEL GARONE, WHO IS SERVING AS INTERIM CFO, WILL STEP DOWN ON MARCH 31, 2020

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - GAVIN WOOD MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AND A DIRECTOR OF ABCAM PLC