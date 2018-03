March 15 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc:

* ADAPTIMMUNE ANNOUNCES RESPONSES IN SECOND SOLID TUMOR INDICATION WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - REPORTED 3 PARTIAL RESPONSES & 1 STABLE DISEASE IN FIRST 4 PATIENTS DOSED WITH NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELLS IN A SECOND SOLID TUMOR

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC