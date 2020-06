June 1 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC:

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC PROPOSES PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL 12.5 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF CO’S IMMUNOTHERAPIES INTO AND THROUGH CLINICAL TRIALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: