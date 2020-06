June 1 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC:

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 20,500,000 OF ITS ADSS AT PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $11.00 PER ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: