BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.00

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2017 financial results and business updates

* Q3 revenue $27.2 million versus $2.4 million

* Q3 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.00

* Adaptimmune- existing cash, cash equivalents, securities, income from GSK on transition of NY-ESO program to fund operating plan through to early 2020​