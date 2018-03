BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Reports Quarterly Loss Per Ordinary Share Of $0.05

March 15 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc:

* ADAPTIMMUNE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER / FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC QUARTERLY LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.05

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH TO EARLY 2020

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC QUARTERLY REVENUE $4.3 MILLION VERSUS $8.5 MILLION