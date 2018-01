BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Says On Jan 5, Co Entered Into Agreement With Cell, Gene Therapy Catapult For Vector Production In UK

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc:

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON JAN 5, CO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH CELL AND GENE THERAPY CATAPULT FOR VECTOR PRODUCTION IN UK - SEC FILING

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - AGREEMENT IS FOR TERM OF 5 YEARS WITH EARLIER TERMINATION AVAILABLE TO BOTH PARTIES ON PROVISION OF 12 MONTHS’ NOTICE

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - AGREEMENT WILL ENABLE CO TO HAVE ITS OWN DEDICATED VECTOR MANUFACTURING SPACE IN UK

* ADAPTIMMUNE - AGREEMENT TO ENSURE VECTOR SUPPLY PRODUCTION BEYOND 2020 FOR ONGOING STUDIES WITH 3 SPEAR T-CELL THERAPIES, MAGE-A4, MAGE-A10 AND AFP