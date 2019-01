BRIEF-Adaptive Biotechnologies To Enter Into Worldwide Collaboration & License Agreement With Genentech

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Adaptive Biotechnologies:

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES TO ENTER INTO WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES - AGREEMENT WITH GENENTECH TO DEVELOP PERSONALIZED CELLULAR THERAPIES FOR TREATMENT OF CANCER

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES SAYS WILL RECEIVE $300 MILLION IN AN INITIAL UPFRONT PAYMENT FROM DEAL

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES - MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MORE THAN $2 BILLION OVER TIME FROM DEAL