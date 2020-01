Jan 13 (Reuters) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp:

* ADAPTIVE AND GENENTECH PARTNER TO USE CLONOSEQ ASSAY TO MEASURE MINIMAL RESIDUAL DISEASE AS A PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE III STUDY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA PATIENTS

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES - WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT, SAMPLE TESTING PAYMENTS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT & POTENTIAL EXPEDITED APPROVAL OF VENETOCLAX