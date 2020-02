BRIEF-Adaptive Posts 41% Increase In Q4 Revenue

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp:

* ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $24.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $21.7 MILLION

* MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK ON CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED TO DISCUSS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUE WAS $24.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, REPRESENTING A 41% INCREASE FROM Q4 IN PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $21.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: