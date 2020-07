July 6 (Reuters) - ADC Therapeutics SA:

* ADC THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS LIFTED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON PIVOTAL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CAMIDANLUMAB TESIRINE

* ADC THERAPEUTICS SA - PIVOTAL PHASE 2 TRIAL IS INTENDED TO SUPPORT SUBMISSION OF A BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO FDA