March 13 (Reuters) - ADCAPITAL AG:

* FY SALES EUR 159.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 142.7 MILLION), EBIT EUR 7.1 MILLION (PY: EUR 0.4 MILLION)

* WILL PAY NO DIVIDEND DUE TO HIGHER EXTERNAL FINANCING NEEDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)