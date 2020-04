BRIEF-ADCB Initiates Criminal Legal Proceeding In Relation To NMC Health Group

April 15 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK:

* ADCB STATEMENT ON INITIATION OF CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS IN RELATION TO NMC HEALTH GROUP

* INITIATED CRIMINAL LEGAL PROCEEDING WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL IN ABU DHABI AGAINST A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS IN RELATION TO NMC HEALTH GROUP

* ACTION IS CONSISTENT WITH THE BANK’S OBJECTIVE TO PROTECT ITS INTERESTS

* CONTINUES TO WORK CLOSELY WITH OTHER CREDITORS AND JOINT ADMINISTRATORS TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF NMC HEALTH’S OPERATIONS AND A RAPID RECOVERY OF BUSINESS Source:(bit.ly/3emYJyh) Further company coverage: