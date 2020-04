BRIEF-ADCB Says NMC Health's Liabilities To Bank Approximately $981 Mln As At March 31

April 2 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK:

* BANK IS AMONG FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS THAT EXTENDED CREDIT TO NMC HEALTH GROUP

* INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH NMC HEALTH GROUP, OTHER SUBSTANTIAL CREDITORS TO IMPLEMENT APPROPRIATE SOLUTIONS

* NMC’S LIABILITIES TO BANK TOTALED APPROXIMATELY US$ 981 MILLION AS AT 31 MARCH 2020

* NMC HEALTH’S LIABILITIES TO BANK REPRESENTS LESS THAN 1% OF BANK’S TOTAL ASSETS

* NOT IN A POSITION TO QUANTIFY ANTICIPATED IMPAIRMENTS AT THIS TIME DUE TO RAPIDLY EVOLVING DEVELOPMENTS AT NMC HEALTH

* CREDIT WAS PROVIDED TO NMC THROUGH FACILITIES BY ADCB, UNB AND AL HILAL BANK PRIOR TO MERGER OF THREE BANKS IN MAY 2019

* ADCB IS DEEPLY CONCERNED BY NMC HEALTH GROUP’S RECENT ANNOUNCEMENTS OF PREVIOUSLY UNDISCLOSED LIABILITIES OF OVER $4 BILLION

* AS A STAKEHOLDER ADCB IS COMMITTED TO ASSURING IMMEDIATE OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS AS WELL AS LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE OF IN NMC Source: (bit.ly/39BIZ7h) Further company coverage: