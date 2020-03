March 18 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: AIP - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ACQUISITION OF PLUSH PROFESSIONAL LEATHER CARE PROPRIETARY LIMITED

* ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR A CONFIDENTIAL PURCHASE PRICE, PAYABLE IN CASH

* ADCOCK INGRAM - CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF PLUSH PROFESSIONAL LEATHER CARE PROPRIETARY LIMITED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: