BRIEF-Adcock Ingram HY HEPS 218,5 Cents

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 100 CENTS PER SHARE

* ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS LTD - EFFECT OF CURRENT ECONOMIC CLIMATE ON CONSUMER SPENDING AND BEHAVIOUR REMAINS CONCERNING

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 218,5 CENTS

* HY REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS 3.63 BILLION RAND VERSUS 3.59 BILLION RAND

* PLACED HEIGHTENED FOCUS ON DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY IN FACTORIES, STRICT COST CONTROL AND EXPANDING GROUP’S PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* MARGINS TO CONTINUE TO BE UNDER PRESSURE FROM COST RISES, MAINLY LABOUR, TRANSPORT, UTILITIES & ACTIVE INGREDIENT PRICES