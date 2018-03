March 13 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* ADCOCK INGRAM - CONDITIONS PRECEDENT, INCLUDING REGULATORY APPROVALS, MET; GENOP HOLDINGS DEAL NOW UNCONDITIONAL ​

* ADCOCK INGRAM HOLDINGS - ‍GENOP WILL OPERATE AS A SEPARATE COMPANY WITHIN ADCOCK INGRAM GROUP, REPORTING INTO AND MANAGED WITHIN PRESCRIPTION SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: