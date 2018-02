Feb 21 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASES 33%​

* HY ‍DIVIDEND DECLARED: 86 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍GROUP TURNOVER INCREASED BY 7.4% TO R3,199 MILLION​

* ‍HY TRADING PROFIT INCREASES 25% TO R428 MILLION​

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR PERIOD UNDER REVIEW AMOUNTED TO R320.4 MILLION (DEC 2016: R241.0 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)