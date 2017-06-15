BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says settlement reached in merger complaint

June 15 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:
* Settlement reached in competition commission investigation
* Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission
* In order to avoid litigation, respondents have, without admitting guilt, reached a settlement with competition commission
* Settlement has been confirmed by competition tribunal
* Respondents have agreed to pay a settlement amount of 2 mln rand and to develop, implement a competition law compliance programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)