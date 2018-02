Feb 27 (Reuters) - ADDERACARE AB:

* Q4 REVENUE SEK ‍40.3​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 28.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA SEK ‍4.1​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSED NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017‍​

* GOAL: CARRY OUT LISTING CHANGE TO NASDAQ NORDIC SMALL CAP 2019-2020‍​