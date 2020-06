June 24 (Reuters) - AdderaCare AB:

* RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED IN TOTAL, INCLUDING SUBSCRIPTION OBLIGATIONS, TO AROUND 171% OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND THE PUBLIC

* CO WILL THUS RECEIVE AROUND SEK 14.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS