Feb 1 (Reuters) - ADDERACARE AB:

* SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HUKA B.V.

* ‍PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE AT 30,6 MSEK​

* CARRIES OUT DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF SEK 15.3 MILLION TO PARTLY FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE