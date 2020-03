March 20 (Reuters) - AdderaCare AB:

* UNIT ERIMED GIVES NOTICE TO EMPLOYEES

* UNIT TO GIVE NOTICE TO 9 EMPLOYEES ABOUT TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* THE LAYOFF MEANS THAT CO TEMPORARILY REDUCES ITS WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 50% THROUGH PART-TIME STAFFING

* CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENT IN SWEDEN IS REASON OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS