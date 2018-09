Sept 20 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd:

* REG-ADDEX ADX10061 RECEIVES £1.2 MILLION FUNDING FOR MANUFACTURE AND INVESTIGATOR LED CLINICAL STUDIES AS PART OF THE TOOLS FOR HUMAN DRUG AND BRAIN RESEARCH (THUNDR2) INITIATIVE FROM THE WELLCOME TRUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)