March 18 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* DELAYS START OF DIPRAGLURANT PIVOTAL STUDY AND REPORTING 2019 FULL YEAR AUDITED RESULTS

* WILL DELAY REPORTING ITS FULL YEAR 2019 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ASSOCIATED INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL TILL APRIL 8, 2020

* WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH ITS CRO AND STUDY SITES TO CONTINUE PREPARATIONS TO START STUDY AS SOON AS IT IS APPROPRIATE TO DO SO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)