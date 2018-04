April 30 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd:

* NET LOSS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WAS CHF3.3 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF3.1 MILLION FOR 2016

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS INCREASED BY 83% TO CHF2.6 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017