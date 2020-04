April 8 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* FY REVENUE 2.8 MILLION CHF VERSUS 6.0 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO

* FY DILUTED EPS LOSS 0.56 CHF VERSUS 0.07 CHF LOSS YEAR AGO

* REVENUE DECREASED BY CHF 3.2 MILLION TO CHF 2.8 MILLION IN 2019 COMPARED TO CHF 6.0 MILLION IN 2018

* NET LOSS FOR 2019 WAS CHF 14.8 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 1.6 MILLION FOR 2018.