March 8 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd:

* FY NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CHF1.9 MILLION (2017: CHF1.2 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING INCOME OF CHF6.8 MILLION (2017: CHF4.9 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING COSTS OF CHF8.1 MILLION (2017: CHF3.8 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS OF CHF1.6 MILLION (2017: CHF3.2 MILLION)