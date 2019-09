Sept 30 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* DIPRAGLURANT PIVOTAL PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL ON TRACK TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT IN Q1 2020 AND READOUT TOPLINE RESULTS IN Q3 2021

* INCOME OF CHF1.2 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2019

* NET LOSS OF CHF7.5 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2019, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF CHF2.4 MILLION FOR FIRST-HALF 2018

* H1 TOTAL OPERATING LOSS CHF 7.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT CHF 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO