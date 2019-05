May 20 (Reuters) - ADDEX THERAPEUTICS LTD:

* INCREASES ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND CREATES TREASURY SHARES

* HAS INCREASED ITS CAPITAL FROM 28,564,031 TO 32,848,635 THROUGH THE ISSUE OF 4,284,604 NEW REGISTERED SHARES

* TRANSACTION WAS EXECUTED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL TREASURY SHARES THAT CAN BE USED TO RAISE FUNDS IN EFFICIENT MANNER