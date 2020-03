March 20 (Reuters) - ADDIKO BANK AG:

* WE DO NOT KNOW TODAY WHETHER WE WILL BE ABLE TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 21, 2020

* RESERVES RIGHT TO CANCEL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT SHORT NOTICE SHOULD THIS BE APPROPRIATE DUE TO REQUIREMENTS OF AUTHORITIES

* RECOMMENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS TO REFRAIN FROM ATTENDING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN PERSON