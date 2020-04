April 28 (Reuters) - AddLife AB:

* Q1 EBITA INCREASED BY 51 PERCENT TO SEK 106 MILLION (70), CORRESPONDING TO AN EBITA-MARGIN OF 10.0 PERCENT (8.3)

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES INCREASED BY 25 PERCENT TO SEK 1,053 MILLION (845)