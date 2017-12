Dec 11 (Reuters) - Addnode:

* GROUP ACQUIRES SOFTWARE COMPANY INPORT AND BECOMES THE NORDIC REGION‘S LEADING PROVIDER OF LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS FOR PORTS

* SAYS ‍COMPANY IS NORDIC REGION‘S LEADING SUPPLIER IN ITS MARKET SEGMENT AND HAS A NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 25 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)