BRIEF-Addtech Buys Omni Ray AG

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Addtech AB:

* ADDTECH ACQUIRES SWISS AUTOMATION COMPANY OMNI RAY AG AND CREATES NEW BUSINESS AREA; AUTOMATION

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT AT BEGINNING OF APRIL

* HAS ALSO DECIDED TO CREATE A NEW BUSINESS AREA NAMED AUTOMATION TO BE EFFECTED AS OF APRIL 1, 2019

* HAS TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO AQUIRE MAJORITY OF SHARES OUTSTANDING IN SWISS AUTOMATION COMPANY OMNI RAY AG

* OMNI RAY AG IS A ZÜRICH-BASED TECHNICAL TRADING COMPANY AND SERVICE PROVIDER

* IT IS ESTIMATED ACQUISITION WILL HAVE A MARGINALLY POSITIVE EFFECT ON ADDTECH'S EARNINGS PER SHARE DURING NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR