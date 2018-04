April 2 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp:

* ADDUS HOMECARE ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING BUSINESS

* ‍ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018, FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $18.5 MILLION​

* ‍ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY​