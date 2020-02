BRIEF-Addus Homecare Files For Non Timely 10-K

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp:

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - EXPECTS TO FILE ITS 2019 FORM 10-K NO LATER THAN MARCH 17, 2020, THE FIFTEENTH CALENDAR DAY AFTER ITS PRESCRIBED DUE DATE.

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - ANTICIPATES NET SERVICE REVENUES HAVE INCREASED BY MORE THAN 20% FOR THE TWELVE MONTH PERIOD ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - ANTICIPATES CASH ON HAND AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS ABOUT $112 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2VsFJaI) Further company coverage: