* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP QUARTERLY NET SERVICE REVENUES INCREASED TO $190.2 MILLION FROM LAST YEAR

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54