May 15 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp:

* ADDUS HOMECARE PROVIDES NASDAQ COMPLIANCE UPDATE

* ADDUS HOMECARE - GOT FROM NASDAQ NOTICE, NOTIFYING CO IS NOT CURRENTLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING RULE

* ADDUS HOMECARE CORP - COMPLIANCE PLAN CONTEMPLATES A GRACE PERIOD UNTIL SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: