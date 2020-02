Feb 27 (Reuters) - Addus Homecare Corp:

* ADDUS HOMECARE TO POSTPONE FOURTH-QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE, CONFERENCE CALL AND FILING OF FORM 10-K

* ADDUS HOMECARE - POSTPONEMENTS TO COMPLETE VALUATION OF NON-CASH IMPLICIT PRICE CONCESSION RELATED TO REVENUE & ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

* ADDUS HOMECARE - ANTICIPATES REPORTING THAT NET SERVICE REVENUES HAVE INCREASED BY MORE THAN 20% FOR FY