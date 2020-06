June 2 (Reuters) - Addvalue Technologies Ltd:

* ADDVALUE’S IDRS COMMITMENT TO CAPELLA SPACE’S REVISED SPACE LAUNCH SCHEDULE IS ON TRACK DESPITE GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GROUP HAS DELIVERED FLIGHT IDRS TERMINALS TO COVER RESCHEDULED LAUNCHES OF CAPELLA SPACE IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: