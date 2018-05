May 15 (Reuters) - ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc :

* ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Q2 SHR LOSS $0.03

* ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC Q2 SALES ROSE 3 PCT TO $11.6 MLN