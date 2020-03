March 24 (Reuters) - ADDvise Group AB (publ):

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDES NOT TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND TO THE AGM 2020

* ORDER INTAKE FOR Q1 ESTIMATED TO AMOUNT TO ABOUT 125 MSEK

* ON CORONAVIRUS: Q1 RESULT TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)