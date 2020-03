March 18 (Reuters) - ADDvise Group AB (publ):

* UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON CO

* SO FAR IN Q1 CORONAVIRUS HAS BROUGHT ONE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER ORDER BOOKINGS FOR THE GROUP COMPARED TO THE SAME QUARTER 2019

* SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ORDER INTAKE IS SEEN MAINLY WITHIN THE HEALTHCARE BUSINESS AREA

* CONSIDERS THE OUTBREAK OF THE CORONA VIRUS WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON THE GROUP DURING Q1 2020.